Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Cut by Oppenheimer

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.

Oatly Group stock opened at 9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 14.16. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

