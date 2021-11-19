QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

