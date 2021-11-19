QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $195.00 at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

