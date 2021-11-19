Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.29 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.67 million and approximately $76,912.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,104.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07203568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00366369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.34 or 0.00989830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00407412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00262216 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,330,833 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.