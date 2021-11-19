Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.70. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

