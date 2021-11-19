R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,550 shares of company stock worth $5,227,320. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

