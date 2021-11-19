Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

