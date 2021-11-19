Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $284 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.64 million.Radware also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

RDWR traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 218,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

