Rand Capital (RAND) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.83, meaning that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rand Capital pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 40.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rand Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital Competitors 261 921 826 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Rand Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rand Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rand Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million $740,000.00 2.90 Rand Capital Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.72

Rand Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital. Rand Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 371.76% 3.52% 2.76% Rand Capital Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rand Capital peers beat Rand Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

