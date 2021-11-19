Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.07. Range Resources shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 20,343 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

