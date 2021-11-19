Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $25.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

RANI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

