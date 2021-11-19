Raymond James Reiterates C$14.50 Price Target for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN)

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

