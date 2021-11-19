Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLLMF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Real Matters alerts:

OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.