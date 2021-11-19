Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.93.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.71.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

