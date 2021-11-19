Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 10%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price was down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.27 and last traded at C$8.43. Approximately 307,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 443,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$621.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.71.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

