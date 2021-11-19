Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ContextLogic (WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

11/16/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

11/11/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

10/4/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WISH opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Get ContextLogic Inc alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock worth $7,435,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.