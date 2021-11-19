Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Momentive Global (MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/18/2021 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2021 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2021 – Momentive Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/6/2021 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,032 shares of company stock worth $2,468,009 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after buying an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after buying an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

