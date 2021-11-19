RED Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $783,434.73 and $54,594.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00374681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

