RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

