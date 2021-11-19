Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Redrow has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

