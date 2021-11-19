Redrow (RDW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Redrow (LON: RDW):

11/12/2021 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Redrow had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 646.60 ($8.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 661.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97). Also, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

