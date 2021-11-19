Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

