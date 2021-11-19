Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

