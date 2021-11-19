Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

