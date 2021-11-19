Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Weyco Group worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

