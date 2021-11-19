Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

