Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

VERO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

