Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

