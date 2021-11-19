Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,372 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 342,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 746.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.57. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

