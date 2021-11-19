Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 817,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 637,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL opened at $1.94 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

