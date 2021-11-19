Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 353,302 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 94.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

