Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,400 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWIN stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

