RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNR. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Shares of RNR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $179.72.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $18,174,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

