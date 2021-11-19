Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 2,441 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $81,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12.

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,415. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

