Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on Repsol and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.
REPYY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
