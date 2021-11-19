Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on Repsol and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

REPYY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

