Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACB. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RACB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

