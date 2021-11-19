Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $762.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.80. Berry has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Berry by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Berry by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.