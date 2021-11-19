Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lilium GmbH’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lilium in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LILM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

