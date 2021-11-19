Research Analysts Set Expectations for APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of APA opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

