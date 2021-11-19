Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

