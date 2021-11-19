Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RESN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.