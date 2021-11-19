Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Revenio Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$75.50 during trading hours on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

