Reviewing BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) and Its Rivals

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) is one of 895 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BriaCell Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BriaCell Therapeutics and its peers

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors 5234 19128 41319 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.45%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -$430,000.00 -12.02 BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -2.12

BriaCell Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -48.78% -39.12% BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors -4,237.82% -128.33% -28.52%

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics peers beat BriaCell Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

