Reviewing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Home Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.85%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 39.89% 15.00% 1.85% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $118.43 million 3.13 $24.76 million $5.90 7.28 Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

