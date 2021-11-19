Reviewing Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) & Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renault shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avivagen and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -508.95% N/A -196.11% Renault N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avivagen and Renault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renault 3 9 5 0 2.12

Volatility and Risk

Avivagen has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renault has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and Renault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $880,000.00 20.64 -$3.53 million ($0.09) -3.56 Renault $49.66 billion 0.23 -$9.15 billion N/A N/A

Avivagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renault.

Summary

Renault beats Avivagen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. Avivagen Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services. The AVTOVAZ segment consist Russian automotive group AVTOVAZ and its parent company Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. The Sales Financing segment engages in operating activity carried out for the distribution network and final customers by RCI Banque, its subsidiaries and investments in associates and joint ventures. The Mobility Services segment provides services for new mobilities. Its brands include Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine, and Mobilize. The company was founded by Louis Renault in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

