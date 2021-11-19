Reviewing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBI and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion 1.15 $762.32 million $3.14 8.12 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.47 N/A N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 16.50% 13.46% 1.39% loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SBI and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 142.37%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

loanDepot beats SBI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

