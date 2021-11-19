ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 976,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

