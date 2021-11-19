Rewardiqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $43,088.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031300 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars.

