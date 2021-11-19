Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $510.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.44), with a volume of 280329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.25).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £298.65 million and a PE ratio of 166.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 423.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

