Rigel Finance Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00006337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $15,454.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.01 or 0.07290138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.69 or 0.99862362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.